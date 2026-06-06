All issues with Ramalinga Reddy resolved: Karnataka CM Shivakumar

Discontent

Another minister expresses displeasure

A second minister in the new government, KH Muniyappa, expressed dissatisfaction with his allocated ministry. Speaking to NDTV, Muniyappa, who has been given the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that as the "seniormost" leader, he deserved a better portfolio. He said, "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio."