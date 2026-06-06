All issues with Ramalinga Reddy resolved: Karnataka CM Shivakumar
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that all issues with senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy have been resolved. The announcement comes a day after Reddy resigned from his ministerial post over portfolio allocation. "Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. All problems have been sorted out. Don't make up stories," Shivakumar said, confirming that Reddy had sent his resignation via WhatsApp.
Resolution efforts
Shivakumar met Reddy at hotel
Shivakumar reportedly met Reddy at a private hotel in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area late Friday night in an effort to resolve the issue. Before the meeting, he and his wife had dinner at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence. Shivakumar had earlier said he would speak to Reddy and try to convince him about the portfolio allocation.
Discontent
Another minister expresses displeasure
A second minister in the new government, KH Muniyappa, expressed dissatisfaction with his allocated ministry. Speaking to NDTV, Muniyappa, who has been given the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, said that as the "seniormost" leader, he deserved a better portfolio. He said, "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio."
Political harmony
PM Modi wished me, says Shivakumar
Shivakumar also stressed the need for constructive politics after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on taking oath. "PM Narendra Modi wished me. I would like to thank him," he said. After Reddy's resignation offer, All India Congress Committee co-incharge for Karnataka Abhishek Dutt praised Reddy for his contributions to welfare initiatives under the Congress government.