DMK decides to back Centre's delimitation bill
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has decided to support the Centre's delimitation bill, a move that strengthens the ruling coalition's numbers in Parliament. The decision was taken at a meeting of party MPs on Saturday morning. DMK MP A Raja confirmed the party's support for the new delimitation bill after the meeting.
Political impact
DMK's backing strengthens ruling coalition's numbers
The DMK's backing is important as it has 22 MPs and had earlier opposed the delimitation exercise.
The Centre hopes to overturn the bill's defeat in April with this support.
The new bill includes a clause for a "50% across-the-board seats increase" and a 25-year freeze on seat increases, which the DMK has accepted.
Representation assurance
DMK okay with Tamil Nadu's share in Parliament seats
The DMK is okay with Tamil Nadu's share of 7.2% in Parliament seats, with the state's seat count increasing from 39 to 59 in the redrawn House.
However, it wants to ensure that Tamil Nadu doesn't lose its relative political representation.
A senior source told NDTV, "We don't want a larger Parliament. But if they are determined to increase it, at least our proportion ought to be ensured."
Leadership stance
Stalin demands protection of Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha share
DMK chief MK Stalin has also reiterated the party's position on delimitation.
He had earlier raised concerns over a population-based exercise and united Chief Ministers from affected states in Chennai to form a common front.
Stalin demanded that Tamil Nadu's 7.18% share of Lok Sabha representation be protected, with inter-state distribution based on the 1971 Census frozen for another 25 years.
Stance clarification
Allegations dismissed by DMK
The DMK has also dismissed allegations that it changed its stance after parting ways with the Congress in Tamil Nadu.
The party said it has always demanded fair delimitation.
This support for the Centre's delimitation bill comes as a major boost to the ruling coalition, which is looking to turn around its fortunes after a previous defeat in April.