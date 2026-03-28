DMK will contest 164 of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu

Stalin dismissed concerns over delays in finalizing the alliance, saying it was necessary to hold "patient discussions" with partners for a balanced agreement. The Congress is the main ally, getting 28 seats. Other allies include Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (10), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (8), Communist Party of India (5), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (5), and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (4), India Today reported. Smaller parties will share the remaining seats.

Candidate list

MK Stalin seeks Kolathur, Udhayanidhi renominated

Stalin will seek re-election from Kolathur, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been renominated from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni (Triplicane). This move strengthens the DMK's grip over important Chennai constituencies. Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam will contest from the Bodinayakkanur seat, and former minister Senthil Balaji will contest from Coimbatore South. Senior DMK leader TR Baalu had earlier addressed the media on finalizing these constituencies.