Dravidian ideology, Islam 'fundamentally the same': Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that the principles of Dravidian ideology and Islam are "fundamentally the same." Speaking at a DMK Minorities Welfare Rights Wing Iftar function in Tamil Nadu, he said both ideologies teach "equality, love, and generosity." He stressed that no conspiracy could break the bond between his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Muslim community.

Quote 'No matter how many attempts or conspiracies..' "The principles of Dravidian ideology and the principles of Islam are fundamentally the same. As long as brotherhood and unity exist, no matter how many attempts or conspiracies take place, no one will be able to break the relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Political criticism BJP accused of spreading hate against minorities Stalin also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred against minorities, claiming a BJP chief minister himself released a video targeting Muslims." He was presumably referring to Assam CM Himanta Sarma. "The Union...government spreads hatred against minorities every day. It is through this hatred campaign the BJP is growing. No matter how much the BJP tries or how much trouble they create, the DMK will always stand firmly with you as your protector," he said.

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