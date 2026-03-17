Dravidian ideology, Islam 'fundamentally the same': Udhayanidhi Stalin
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that the principles of Dravidian ideology and Islam are "fundamentally the same." Speaking at a DMK Minorities Welfare Rights Wing Iftar function in Tamil Nadu, he said both ideologies teach "equality, love, and generosity." He stressed that no conspiracy could break the bond between his party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the Muslim community.
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'No matter how many attempts or conspiracies..'
"The principles of Dravidian ideology and the principles of Islam are fundamentally the same. As long as brotherhood and unity exist, no matter how many attempts or conspiracies take place, no one will be able to break the relationship between the DMK and the Muslim community," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Political criticism
BJP accused of spreading hate against minorities
Stalin also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading hatred against minorities, claiming a BJP chief minister himself released a video targeting Muslims." He was presumably referring to Assam CM Himanta Sarma. "The Union...government spreads hatred against minorities every day. It is through this hatred campaign the BJP is growing. No matter how much the BJP tries or how much trouble they create, the DMK will always stand firmly with you as your protector," he said.
Community support
DMK's commitment to Muslim community
Stalin also highlighted his party's commitment to the Muslim community, citing Chief Minister MK Stalin's initiatives such as laying the foundation stone for a ₹39 crore Tamil Nadu Haj House. A day earlier, his father and chief minister, while attending an Iftar feast in Chennai, vowed that the DMK would stand by Muslims and speak for their rights irrespective of whether it was in power or not. Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23.