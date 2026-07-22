Dressed in black, opposition MPs protest 'police brutality' outside Parliament 

Congress MP K Suresh explained that the decision to wear black was a protest against the "brutal" police action against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and other MPs during the protest held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those detained.

He said, "Today, we all are dressed in this (black clothes)...in front of Makar Dwar today over what police brutally did to the LoP yesterday and other MPs."