Dressed in black, opposition MPs protest 'police brutality' outside Parliament
What's the story
Members of the opposition parties in India wore black clothes on Wednesday as a mark of protest against the alleged police brutality on student protesters and lawmakers. The demonstration was staged in front of Makar Dwar and included Members of Parliament from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Trinamool Congress. The "Black Day" protest is a collective stand against how the government has dealt with recent student protests and ongoing dissatisfaction with India's education system.
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Video of protest
#WATCH | Delhi: Wearing black clothes, Opposition MPs protest on the Parliament premises.— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2026
Earlier this morning, Congress MP Pawan Khera told ANI that all Opposition MPs are wearing black today as a mark of "protest against what they have done to the students of this country in… pic.twitter.com/ov8Q26p6hL
Protest details
LoP, other MPs were 'brutally' attacked by police: Suresh
Congress MP K Suresh explained that the decision to wear black was a protest against the "brutal" police action against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and other MPs during the protest held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was among those detained.
He said, "Today, we all are dressed in this (black clothes)...in front of Makar Dwar today over what police brutally did to the LoP yesterday and other MPs."
Criticism voiced
RJD MP slams government for record-high unemployment
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav also slammed the government for its failure to tackle paper leaks and record-high unemployment.
He accused the government of using oppressive measures against youth demanding transparency.
"There have been more than 150 leaks across the country under this Govt," he said, adding that no exam has been conducted transparently.
Detention protests
Congress protests across India against detention of Rahul, Priyanka
Separately, Congress workers and local leaders protested in several states against the detention of opposition leaders on Tuesday.
These protests were held in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jabalpur, and Bhubaneswar. The protesters raised slogans against the central government for suppressing democratic protests.
Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leaders marched from Rajaji Marg to Lok Kalyan Marg demanding accountability over alleged examination paper leaks and police action on student protesters.