J&K: Drug addict trespasses into Omar Abdullah's residence, raises concerns
What's the story
A 21-year-old drug addict, Tilak Raj, allegedly trespassed into the official residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday. The incident occurred within half an hour after he was released by a local police post in a drug abuse case. The police had bailed him out under Section 8/27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act around 4:15pm on Friday.
Escape details
Raj was handed over to his father by the police
After his release, Raj was handed over to his father by the police. However, he fled toward a bushy area and scaled the wall of CM Abdullah's residence on high-security Wazarat Road.
The CM was not present at the time as he was in New Delhi meeting Home Minister Amit Shah over statehood restoration and other key issues facing Jammu and Kashmir.
Background check
Raj has a history of thefts and several FIRs
Tilak Raj, a native of Kakryal in Katra, has a history of thefts and several FIRs registered against him.
Though nothing incriminating was found on him during the incident, he was intoxicated when caught by the police.
The trespassing incident has raised security concerns for CM Abdullah and his father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah.
National Conference leaders have often criticized security agencies for laxity in providing adequate protection to them since Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded from statehood in August 2019.
Past incident
Incident comes after assassination attempt on Farooq Abdullah
The incident also comes after a previous security breach involving Dr. Farooq Abdullah.
On March 11, an assassination attempt was made on him at Royal Park in Greater Kailash, Jammu.
The accused, Kamal Singh Jamwal, attempted to shoot Abdullah but was stopped by his security personnel.
The case is currently pending before a Jammu court.