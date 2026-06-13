Man threatens to kill Kerala CM Satheesan, arrested

Investigation progress

Caller threatened to abuse police officer

According to the First Information Report (FIR), when asked about his motive for threatening Satheesan, the caller said he disliked the Chief Minister. The accused called again at 6:53pm and repeated his threats, abusing the police officer who answered and questioning if adequate security arrangements had been made for Satheesan. After these calls, Cantonment police registered a case and started an investigation.