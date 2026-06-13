Man threatens to kill Kerala CM Satheesan, arrested
What's the story
A man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan and his family. The accused, identified as Sony Thomas from Attingal, was taken into custody on Saturday after police traced the phone number used for making the threats, Moneycontrol reported. The incident took place on Friday when an unidentified caller dialed the Thiruvananthapuram City District Police Command and Control Centre (DPCC) at around 6:50pm.
Investigation progress
Caller threatened to abuse police officer
According to the First Information Report (FIR), when asked about his motive for threatening Satheesan, the caller said he disliked the Chief Minister. The accused called again at 6:53pm and repeated his threats, abusing the police officer who answered and questioning if adequate security arrangements had been made for Satheesan. After these calls, Cantonment police registered a case and started an investigation.
Arrest details
Accused likely under influence of alcohol
The police traced the phone number to Thomas, who was arrested from Attingal on Saturday morning. Officials said that Thomas was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he made these calls. He is expected to be produced before a court later in the day for remand proceedings, police added.
Additional threats
Death threat received by MLA T K Govindan
In a separate incident, Thaliparamba MLA T K Govindan received a death threat over the phone on Friday. The call was made around 4:00pm and involved verbal abuse and threats to his life. Police have identified the caller in this case, and further legal action is being initiated. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of public officials in Kerala.