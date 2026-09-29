ECI responds to Rahul's '727/728 Delhi slum voters deleted' claims
What's the story
The Election Commission of India has responded to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claims that a "vote theft" has taken place in a Delhi slum under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. He claimed that out of 728 residents, only one person's name remains on the electoral list. The ECI has now responded to these allegations, explaining that most addresses were recorded as "agriculture," with house numbers available for only a few.
Electoral update
Why are residents not on electoral list?
The EC said that agricultural activities were stopped in 2021 and existing dwelling units were demolished between 2022-23, changing the physical and residential status of the area.
As a result, residents were added to the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) list, as they no longer qualified as "ordinary residents."
The poll body clarified that those not on the electoral roll can apply for inclusion if eligible under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Application details
How to enroll new voters?
The EC said applications for electoral roll inclusion can be filed from August 31, 2026, to September 30, 2026. The final list will be published on November 4.
Various forms are available for different requests, such as Form 6 for new voter enrollment, Form 7 for objections or deletions, and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of details, and replacement of EPIC and related requests.
Applications can be submitted to ERO, AERO, BLOs, or designated polling stations.
Political reaction
Gandhi accuses EC of facilitating 'vote chori'
Gandhi had earlier alleged that the SIR was a method of "vote chori (theft)."
He said Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will go, but the system that made him do this will also have to answer.
The Congress MP said these people had been living there for decades and had already voted in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 Delhi elections.
Twitter Post
Gandhi met with slum dwellers
यमुना किनारे बेला एस्टेट में 728 लोग रहते हैं। SIR के बाद वोटर लिस्ट में सिर्फ़ एक नाम बचा - बाकी 727 नाम काट दिए गए।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 28, 2026
ये लोग दशकों से यहाँ रह रहे हैं। 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव और 2025 के दिल्ली चुनावों में वोट डाल चुके हैं। 2023 में इनके घर तोड़ दिए गए थे - पर ये कहीं नहीं गए, यहीं… pic.twitter.com/27cJZjqJg6