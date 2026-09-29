ECI responds to Rahul's '727/728 Delhi slum voters deleted' claims

The EC said that agricultural activities were stopped in 2021 and existing dwelling units were demolished between 2022-23, changing the physical and residential status of the area.

As a result, residents were added to the Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate (ASDD) list, as they no longer qualified as "ordinary residents."

The poll body clarified that those not on the electoral roll can apply for inclusion if eligible under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.