ED attaches Azam Khan's ₹1,170 crore Jauhar University 

The ED's probe revealed that only ₹72.63 crore of the university's total cost could be accounted for through legitimate sources.

The agency identified ₹426.46 crore as alleged proceeds of crime and claimed that ₹12.29 in donations reported by the trust were found to be non-genuine.

It also alleged that public works meant for the community were diverted to benefit Khan's private university, with contractors routing money back to his trust as donations.