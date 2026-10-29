ED attaches Azam Khan's ₹1,170 crore Jauhar University
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, promoted by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, in a money laundering case. The attached properties, located in Rampur and owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust founded and controlled by Khan, are valued at ₹1,170 crore. The agency said its investigation found alleged diversion of government funds and other public resources for the university's construction.
Investigation details
Only ₹72.63 crore of total cost accounted for
The ED's probe revealed that only ₹72.63 crore of the university's total cost could be accounted for through legitimate sources.
The agency identified ₹426.46 crore as alleged proceeds of crime and claimed that ₹12.29 in donations reported by the trust were found to be non-genuine.
It also alleged that public works meant for the community were diverted to benefit Khan's private university, with contractors routing money back to his trust as donations.
Fund diversion
Government projects executed on campus using public funds
The ED's investigation found that government projects were executed on the university campus using public funds.
It said a company MD allegedly confessed that 30 to 40% of ₹186 crore PWD contracts were used to buy construction materials for the university.
Another firm donated ₹40 lakh to Khan's trust under his influence.
The agency also alleged works worth ₹6.6 crore were done using MLA/MLC local area development funds on the campus by Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, which Khan then headed.
Pandal controversy
Irregularities in construction of pandal, hostel, hospital block
The state government had sanctioned ₹23.41 crore for constructing a pandal, OBC boys hostel, and hospital block on the university campus.
The ED particularly highlighted irregularities in the pandal's construction in 2015.
The original government order stipulated that ownership of the structure would remain with the state's Culture Department.
However, a 2016 order allegedly transferred ownership of the pandal to the university and removed the condition requiring the structure to be made available for government use.
Legal action
ED shares findings with Uttar Pradesh Police
The agency launched its money laundering probe based on 26 FIRs alleging forcible takeover of agricultural land for the university.
The ED's investigation also cited an inquiry report by the Rampur district administration alleging illegal occupation of 45 plots of enemy property for the university.
The agency shared its findings with Uttar Pradesh Police, resulting in an FIR against Khan and others earlier this month.
Khan
ED is also pursuing 28 other FIRs
The ED is also pursuing 28 other FIRs related to this case as part of its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities linked to Jauhar University and Khan.
Khan, who is in jail following convictions in multiple criminal cases, served as a cabinet minister in the government under Akhilesh Yadav in 2015 and 2016, holding the Urban Development portfolio.
The UP Jal Nigam, which executed the works on the university campus, functioned under his department, the ED said.