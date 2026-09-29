ED raids ex-Bengal minister Indranil Sen's house in Kolkata

The central agency also conducted searches at Hindustan Park and Highland Park. The locations include homes of Sen's relatives and a businessman linked to event management.

Allegations have surfaced that "fake passes" were sold under the guise of Durga Puja tours using UNESCO's name, with an estimated ₹60 crore involved in the scam.

A complaint was filed at Bowbazar police station in June against Sen, his wife Madhuchhanda Sen, and an organization called 'Mass Art.'