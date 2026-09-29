ED raids ex-Bengal minister Indranil Sen's house in Kolkata
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at the residence of former West Bengal Tourism Minister Indranil Sen on Tuesday in Kolkata. The investigation is linked to allegations of illegally selling pre-Durga Puja tickets by misusing the name of UNESCO. The ED team arrived at Sen's home in Kasba early Tuesday morning, with multiple teams conducting searches at 15 premises across Kolkata.
Allegations detailed
Searches at multiple locations
The central agency also conducted searches at Hindustan Park and Highland Park. The locations include homes of Sen's relatives and a businessman linked to event management.
Allegations have surfaced that "fake passes" were sold under the guise of Durga Puja tours using UNESCO's name, with an estimated ₹60 crore involved in the scam.
A complaint was filed at Bowbazar police station in June against Sen, his wife Madhuchhanda Sen, and an organization called 'Mass Art.'
Scam details
UNESCO's name and logo misused to sell tickets
Madhuchhanda is also associated with Mass Art, which allegedly claimed to be UNESCO's "official partner" for promoting Kolkata's Durga Puja.
The complaint alleged that UNESCO's name and logo were used without permission to sell tickets for Puja tours.
Passes for about 24 Durga Puja "preview shows" in Kolkata were sold at high prices, ranging from ₹1,749 to ₹5,499.
Investigation progress
ED probing money laundering angle
The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the case after Kolkata Police started the initial investigation.
The agency is looking into documents seized during these raids to trace how money linked to alleged financial irregularities was collected and used.
The case revolves around MassArt's activities, including its Durga Puja "Preview Shows." It has been alleged that this society raised huge amounts from the public while posing as a UNESCO-sponsored entity.