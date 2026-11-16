ED seizes 355 plots in Chhattisgarh ex-CM's son's case
What's the story
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized 355 plots in a real estate project linked to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. According to India Today, the properties, located at Vitthal Greens in Durg district, are worth around ₹61 crore. This action is part of the ED's investigation into an alleged ₹2,883-crore liquor scam in the state.
Property details
Plots bought using proceeds from illegal liquor trade: ED
The ED seized 355 plots, including one commercial plot, out of a total of 385 in the project. The agency had excluded 30 sold plots from the action.
A notice detailing the seized properties was displayed at the colony's main entrance.
The agency alleges these properties were bought with proceeds from an illegal liquor trade linked to Chaitanya Baghel.
Allegations dismissed
They have pasted the notice just to generate news: Baghel
Reacting to the ED's action, Bhupesh Baghel questioned its motives and timing. He alleged that the move was more about generating publicity than serving an investigative purpose.
"Does the ED have any other work? They have pasted the notice just to generate news," he said.
The former CM added that they had approached a tribunal over this matter, and a hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Scam timeline
Probe focuses on assets linked to Chaitanya Baghel
The ED's investigation into the alleged liquor scam is centered around illegal operations that allegedly took place between 2019 and 2023, during the term of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.
The action is linked to the probe that is focused on assets linked to Chaitanya Baghel.
These allegations remain unproven and are under judicial scrutiny.