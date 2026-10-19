'Won't allow gang wars to return': Shinde visits Tiger Shroff

Shinde described the incident as serious and assured Shroff's family that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government would stand by them.

He said, "I met him just now and spoke to him. He sustained injuries to his right hand. His hand was burnt by gunpowder."

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that no gang or individual would be allowed to indulge in intimidation or hooliganism in Mumbai, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken the matter seriously.