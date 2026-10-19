'Won't allow gang wars to return': Shinde visits Tiger Shroff
What's the story
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited actor Tiger Shroff at his home after he was attacked in Mumbai's Juhu area. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when five rounds were fired at Shroff's BMW after a football match. While the actor sustained injuries to his right hand, his driver Firdaus and an autorickshaw driver were injured. Shinde said that he will "not allow" gang wars to "return to Mumbai."
Government response
Tiger's hand burnt by gunpowder, says Shinde
Shinde described the incident as serious and assured Shroff's family that the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government would stand by them.
He said, "I met him just now and spoke to him. He sustained injuries to his right hand. His hand was burnt by gunpowder."
The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized that no gang or individual would be allowed to indulge in intimidation or hooliganism in Mumbai, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken the matter seriously.
Investigation underway
Details of incident, suspects emerging
Preliminary information suggests that three men arrived on a motorcycle, with two allegedly opening fire while the third waited on the bike to facilitate their escape.
A video that surfaced after the incident appeared to show one of the shooters firing multiple rounds, while another also seemed to attempt to fire.
An eyewitness told India Today's Aizaz Khan that suspects were seen near a Vada Pav stall before the incident.
Claim
Gangsters claim responsibility on behalf of Lawrence Bishnoi group
The said eyewitness also claimed that Shroff drove the vehicle to the hospital after his injured driver was moved to the back seat. Nevertheless, eyewitness accounts are subject to police verification.
A social media post attributed to gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu claimed responsibility for the attack in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.
Appeal
Shinde appeals to celebrities
The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with one person detained for questioning.
Shinde also appealed to celebrities to report any threatening calls they receive, assuring them that all necessary measures would be taken to ensure their safety.
He said, "I would only say that, just as gang wars were brought to an end in the 1990s, we will not allow them to return to Mumbai."
Twitter Post
Shinde speaks to reporters after meeting Tiger Shroff
VIDEO | Mumbai: On Tiger Shroff firing incident, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "Tiger Shroff was fired at, and it is a very serious incident. From the videos, it appears that he narrowly escaped. Five rounds were fired, and his driver was injured. By God's grace, he… pic.twitter.com/02mYx04pA3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2026