Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats on March 16
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced biennial elections for the Council of States, or Rajya Sabha. The polls will be held on March 16, 2026, to fill 37 seats in 10 states. The election process will begin with the issuance of notifications on February 26 and the counting of votes will take place on the same day as polling.
Schedule details
Seats that are falling vacant
The last date for filing nominations is March 5, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for March 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9. The 37 seats that are falling vacant include seven from Maharashtra, three from Odisha, six each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (including one vacancy in West Bengal effective January 5, 2026), three from Assam, four from Bihar, two from Chhattisgarh, one each from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and two from Telangana.
Election integrity
Free and fair elections assured by ECI
To ensure uniformity in the voting process, only integrated violet-colored sketch pens of pre-fixed specification supplied by the Returning Officer will be used by electors for marking preferences on ballot papers. The ECI has assured that adequate measures will be taken to ensure free and fair elections. Observers will be appointed to monitor the process. The elections are necessitated as the terms of these members are due to expire in April 2026.