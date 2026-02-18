Elections for 37 Rajya Sabha seats on March 16 

Schedule details

Seats that are falling vacant

The last date for filing nominations is March 5, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for March 6. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until March 9. The 37 seats that are falling vacant include seven from Maharashtra, three from Odisha, six each from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal (including one vacancy in West Bengal effective January 5, 2026), three from Assam, four from Bihar, two from Chhattisgarh, one each from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh and two from Telangana.