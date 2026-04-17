Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday ended his speech in the Lok Sabha with a riddle, saying, "The whole answer to the riddle is in the number 16." He was speaking during a debate on three bills related to delimitation and women's quota. The mention of "number 16" left many puzzled, triggering various theories from TDP's 16 MPs to a possible international scandal.

Gandhi 'Whole answer to riddle is in the number sixteen' "Yesterday, I was watching the Prime Minister speak. Low energy, broken. Nothing, nothing transmitting," Gandhi said. The Congress leader said it was at that moment he noticed that it was April 16. "And I was like, 'My God, how crazy. That's the number. Sixteen! This sixteen number, this is the number. The whole answer to the riddle is in the number sixteen. Everything is in the number sixteen," he said.

Coalition clue The riddle's possible meaning One of the theories is that Gandhi's cryptic statement was hinting at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) coalition dynamics. The BJP, which has 240 MPs in the Lok Sabha, relies on allies like Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) with 12 MPs and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from Andhra Pradesh with 16 seats for a majority. This could mean that southern states could oppose the Modi government's plans due to fears of losing representation in an expanded Lok Sabha.

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Twitter Post 'Sixteen sounds a lot like Epstein' Puzzle for all of you:



Yesterday, the Prime Minister was low on energy. Suddenly, I noticed it was the 16th of April.



My God, how crazy! The number: Sixteen



(Sixteen sounds a lot like Epstein, doesn't it?) pic.twitter.com/HwNfLuvSui — Congress (@INCIndia) April 17, 2026

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Party history TDP's history with BJP and NDA The TDP, founded by NT Rama Rao, has had a tumultuous relationship with the BJP and NDA. It was part of the NDA in 1998 but left before elections in 2004. The party joined the NDA again under Modi but exited in 2018 over Andhra Pradesh's special status issue. Ahead of the 2024 elections, they reconciled and won 16 Lok Sabha seats, becoming crucial for Modi's coalition government.

Bill resistance Vote on women's quota amendment, related bills The vote on the women's quota amendment and related bills was scheduled for Friday evening. However, the BJP-led NDA lacks the numbers to pass it alone. Amending the Constitution requires a special majority in both houses of Parliament. The NDA has 293 members in the Lok Sabha but needs at least 360 votes for a two-thirds majority.