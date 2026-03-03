Ex-Union minister and senior Congress leader KP Unnikrishnan passes away 

Former Union Minister K P Unnikrishnan, a prominent figure in Indian politics during the 1980s and 1990s, passed away on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Kozhikode when he died. Unnikrishnan had an illustrious political career representing Vadakara in the Lok Sabha six times.

Political career Unnikrishnan's political career and achievements Unnikrishnan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1971 as a Congress candidate. He was re-elected in 1977, 1980, 1984, and again in 1989 and 1991. He served as Union Minister for Surface Transport and Communications in the V P Singh Cabinet from 1989-90. During his tenure, he also oversaw the evacuation of Indians during the Gulf War.

Early years Early life and career Before his political career, Unnikrishnan started off as a journalist and was educated at Madras Christian College in Chennai. He graduated from law school in the same city. His political journey began with the Socialist Party and later with the Praja Socialist Party before he joined the Indian National Congress in the 1960s.

