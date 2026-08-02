Farmers' interests more important than politics: Shivakumar at Cauvery meeting
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday stressed the importance of farmers over politics at an all-party meeting to discuss the state's strategy in the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, news agency PTI reported. The meeting was called after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) ordered Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water daily for 15 days to Tamil Nadu. The order was later endorsed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Political unity
Drinking water needs should receive highest priority: Shivakumar
Opening the meeting, Shivakumar said, "The interests of the state's farmers and people are more important than politics."
He stressed that all political parties have come together on issues concerning the state's welfare.
The CM also reiterated Karnataka's stand on prioritizing drinking water needs above all else.
"Our stand has always been that drinking water should receive the highest priority," he said.
Meeting attendees
Former CMs attend all-party meeting
The all-party meeting was held at Shivakumar's official residence and was attended by several senior leaders from different parties.
Six former chief ministers were also present at the meeting. They included Veerappa Moily, Siddaramaiah (both from Congress), BS Yediyurappa (BJP), HD Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal-Secular), DV Sadananda Gowda and Basavaraj Bommai (both from Bharatiya Janata Party).
Support acknowledged
CM thanks Union ministers, MPs for support
Shivakumar thanked Union Ministers CR Patil, Pralhad Joshi, and V Somanna along with former CMs Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar for their support in representing Karnataka's concerns before the Centre.
He said they strongly represented Karnataka's interests before central authorities.
The CM also thanked Members of Parliament from Karnataka for assuring their support irrespective of political affiliations.
Participation decision
BJP threatens to boycott meeting
Notably, the BJP had initially threatened to boycott the meeting while seeking assurances that no water would be released to Tamil Nadu.
However, they later decided to participate after a high-level party meeting.
The all-party meeting lasted for nearly two-and-a-half hours and is expected to help Karnataka evolve a common legal and political strategy on the Cauvery issue.