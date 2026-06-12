FIR against Mamata Banerjee over alleged communal remarks  

Legal proceedings

Political ramifications expected as West Bengal sees increased activity

The Netaji Nagar Police Station registered a zero FIR on Das's complaint and transferred it to Hare Street PS. According to Times Now, an FIR has been registered under sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS. A different FIR had been filed against Banerjee two weeks ago. Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh filed the complaint at Cyber Thana, Siliguri, alleging derogatory remarks by Banerjee against Sanatan Dharma and statements promoting communal disharmony.