FIR against Mamata Banerjee over alleged communal remarks
What's the story
An FIR has been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee for making alleged inflammatory remarks during a political rally in March 2026. The complaint was filed by Kolkata resident Tushar Kanti Das. Das claimed Banerjee's comments could disturb communal harmony and public tranquility, creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust among communities.
Allegations detailed
Complaint alleges Banerjee warned voters against BJP's 'misleading publicity'
The complaint alleged that Banerjee's speech warned voters against the Bharatiya Janata Party's "misleading publicity," hinting that a community could face consequences if voting patterns changed. Das argued these remarks were vague and could incite fear among citizens. He also linked communal violence in Kolkata to Banerjee's speech, although no direct evidence was provided for this claim.
Legal proceedings
Political ramifications expected as West Bengal sees increased activity
The Netaji Nagar Police Station registered a zero FIR on Das's complaint and transferred it to Hare Street PS. According to Times Now, an FIR has been registered under sections 196(1), 351(2), and 352 of the BNS. A different FIR had been filed against Banerjee two weeks ago. Advocate Rinki Chatterjee Singh filed the complaint at Cyber Thana, Siliguri, alleging derogatory remarks by Banerjee against Sanatan Dharma and statements promoting communal disharmony.