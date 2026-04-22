Court orders FIR againt Karnataka home minister over ₹500 bet 

A Bengaluru court has directed the Kodigehalli Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara. The directive comes after reports of a ₹500 bet placed by Parameshwara during a kabaddi tournament in Tumakuru last year. The decision was taken by 42nd Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate KN Shivakumar, who found merit in a private complaint filed by one H R Nagabhushan.

Legal proceedings Prima facie case found against Parameshwara, Deputy Commissioner The court noted that there seemed to be a prima facie case against Parameshwara and Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan. It observed that the police had earlier dismissed the complaint as baseless without considering newspaper reports or summoning documents from the complainant. The court also clarified that prior sanction from authorities was not needed since the alleged offenses were not part of the official duties of Parameshwara and Kalyan.

Admission and backlash Controversy over alleged betting during kabaddi match The controversy began when Parameshwara lost a ₹500 bet during the tournament. He had placed the bet with Kalyan on the Vijayapura team, which lost to the Dakshina Kannada team. Despite being a small amount and said in jest, it drew legal scrutiny, as betting is illegal. The complainant argued that such statements by public figures could promote illegal activities.

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