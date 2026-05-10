Free power, white paper: CM Vijay signs first orders

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. He wasted no time in implementing key poll promises, signing several files within hours of taking office. The first file he signed granted 200 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. Another approved the establishment of a special force for women's safety, and an anti-drug unit in every district.

Financial transparency Vijay's white paper on DMK's state finances Vijay also announced a white paper on the state's finances for 2021-2026, directed at the DMK. He said, "The DMK government has left us with a debt of ₹10 lakh crore. I want to tell you all how much debt the previous government has left, the burden they have left on me." This announcement was made after his oath-taking ceremony, as he promised transparent administration and fulfillment of every promise made in his party's manifesto.

Governance priorities No multiple power centers in government, says Vijay Vijay has promised to focus on education, food supply, healthcare, and women's safety during his tenure as CM. He did not provide a detailed roadmap for these initiatives but stressed that he would carry out his responsibilities transparently. The actor-turned-politician also assured there would be no multiple power centers in the government, and he would remain the sole authority in administration.

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