Full 'Vande Mataram' recital at Kerala oath-taking triggers controversy

The recent Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Kerala has sparked a controversy over the full rendition of the national song "Vande Mataram." The Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPIM was the first to object, calling it an "incorrect step" and inappropriate for a pluralistic society. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticized the move, accusing Communists of disrespecting the national song to appease radical vote-bank forces like Jamaat-e-Islami and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Historical context Full rendition of 'Vande Mataram' unsuitable for pluralistic society: CPI(M) The CPIM state secretariat pointed out that the Congress Working Committee had decided in 1937 that singing all parts of "Vande Mataram" was unsuitable for a pluralistic society. The Constituent Assembly clarified in 1950 that only the first eight lines of the approved version should be considered the national song. The party argued some parts of the song reflect religious beliefs, making its use in official ceremonies contrary to India's pluralistic traditions.

Omission noted CPIM points out West Bengal doesn't do full renditions either The CPIM also noted that even in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled West Bengal, full recitals were not done during swearing-in ceremonies. It said governments should refrain from actions that could "weaken the pluralistic character of society" or harm secularism. The party stressed that the timing was sensitive as communal polarization attempts were becoming more pronounced and called on all governments to protect India's secular framework.

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Culture clash BJP accuses Left of appeasing radical vote-bank forces Meanwhile, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar slammed the Left for distancing itself from India's culture and traditions. He called Marxism an "imported ideology" that doesn't align with Indian values. Chandrasekhar also accused the Left of making its cadres apologize for slogans like "Jai Hind" in the past. He said that questioning Vande Mataram is the "final desperate act of...decisively rejected CPIM." Sources told PTI the new government had no role in organizing the event, which was organized by Lok Bhavan.

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