'Vote chori' protest in several states: Gaurav Gogoi, others detained

During the protest, Gogoi accused Kumar of committing treason and demanded his immediate resignation.

He also called for legal action against the CEC.

"Today, as people have come to know that Gyanesh Kumar has committed a crime and committed an act of treason, he should resign today and legal action should be taken against him," he said.

"Along with Gyanesh Kumar...their masters, Prime Minister Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah...should remember today that the country will not forgive them."