Government may call special 3-day Parliament session for delimitation bill
What's the story
The Narendra Modi government is reportedly planning to push two major legislative proposals in one go. According to India Today, it may call a special session of Parliament after the Monsoon Session ends on August 13. The proposals include the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill. NDTV reported that the government has proposed a special three-day session regarding the above bills to the opposition.
Legislative history
Bills were introduced in special session in April
The Centre is working hard to get a two-thirds majority needed for passing this constitutional amendment bill.
The Delimitation Bill was introduced with the Women's Reservation Bill as part of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill.
However, it couldn't get the required two-thirds special majority in Lok Sabha during a three-day special session in April.
At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance lacked this majority in both Houses of Parliament.
Political shift
BJP's improved position since then
Since then, the BJP's position has improved significantly.
The Trinamool Congress's defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections in May has bolstered the party's strength in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Twenty MPs had left the TMC and joined the NCPI, an unrecognized party that contested two assembly seats in Tripura. The rebels announced support for the BJP-led NDA after joining the NCPI.
In June, six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs had also joined the Eknath Shinde faction.
Potential alliances
DMK's potential support remains uncertain
The BJP is now looking to get support from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's 22 Lok Sabha MPs. This comes after MK Stalin's fallout with his ally, Congress, in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
However, it remains uncertain if the DMK will support these bills, as delimitation is a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu and was opposed by them when they were in power.
Meeting
Rijiju meets Rahul, seeks support for bills
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday approached Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to resolve the ongoing deadlock in Parliament.
During his meeting, Rijiju sought support from the Congress party for the two key bills: the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill.
However, Gandhi rejected the government's request, insisting that no parliamentary business could be conducted until certain issues like the donation theft at the Ram Mandir were addressed, NDTV reported.