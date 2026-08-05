Government may call special 3-day Parliament session for delimitation bill

The Centre is working hard to get a two-thirds majority needed for passing this constitutional amendment bill.

The Delimitation Bill was introduced with the Women's Reservation Bill as part of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill.

However, it couldn't get the required two-thirds special majority in Lok Sabha during a three-day special session in April.

At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance lacked this majority in both Houses of Parliament.