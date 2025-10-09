'Government job for every family': Tejashwi's promise to Bihar voters

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised that if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc comes to power in Bihar, it will pass a new law guaranteeing at least one government job for every family. He made this announcement at a press conference in Patna , saying the law would be introduced within 20 days of forming the government and implemented within 20 months.

Job pledge NDA government has neglected unemployment issue: Yadav Yadav, who served as deputy chief minister for 17 months, claimed he had created thousands of jobs during his tenure. "During my brief stint in power, five lakh jobs were provided. You can imagine what could be possible had I got a five-year term," he said. In comparison, the NDA could not provide jobs to the youth in 20 years, he said. He also alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government has been copying his promises.

Justice emphasis We will not lie or deceive people, asserts Yadav Yadav also stressed his government would work for social and economic justice through job creation. He said all promises are based on data and surveys already conducted. "We will only promise what is possible. We will not lie or deceive people," he asserted. The announcement comes amid several welfare schemes launched by Kumar's government, including free electricity units and cash transfers under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana.