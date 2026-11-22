Telangana: CM Reddy faces dissent within party over fund allocation
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is facing dissent within his own party, the Congress. The internal rift has come to the fore after Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy accused the government of bias in releasing development funds. He alleged that constituencies represented by ministers were getting preferential treatment, leaving others in the lurch.
Public spat
'Bitten by mad dogs'
In response to the allegations, CM Reddy took a jibe at his own party members, saying they were "bitten by mad dogs."
He said these leaders publicly criticize the government but privately praise its work.
The comments were widely seen as directed at Raj Gopal Reddy and another MLA, Anirudh Reddy, who had also criticized the state government recently.
Accountability demanded
Leaders in high positions should maintain dignity: Raj Gopal Reddy
Raj Gopal Reddy hit back at the CM, asking leaders in high positions to maintain dignity and not act arbitrarily.
He warned that those in power would be held accountable for their actions if they failed to address public concerns and indulged in corruption.
The MLA also questioned the government's approach toward the Opposition, arguing it was unfair to criticize rival parties while failing to fulfill promises made to the public.
Corruption allegations
Anirudh Reddy also raised concerns over corruption
Anirudh Reddy had also raised concerns over alleged corruption among government officials, claiming they demanded hefty commissions from contractors to process bills.
The internal rift isn't limited to these incidents. Earlier this month, senior Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha and Jukkal MLA T Laxmikantha Rao had a public spat at an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi.
Leadership transition
Greater Hyderabad civic elections to be major test for Congress
The political crisis has raised questions about how dissent and disciplinary action are managed within the ruling party.
The upcoming Greater Hyderabad civic elections will be a major test for the Congress government before the 2028 Assembly elections.
The new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge, BM Sandeep Kumar, takes charge at a time when the party needs more than routine organizational meetings.
His immediate tasks include addressing legislators' grievances and resolving ministerial rivalries.