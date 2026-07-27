'Dharmendra Pradhan Zindababd': Former minister gets rousing welcome at Parliament
What's the story
Former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was given a warm welcome by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in Parliament on Monday, where he was received with slogans of "Dharmendra Pradhan Zindabad." The show of solidarity came two days after Pradhan resigned amid nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament (MPs) gathered at the Makar Dwar entrance to receive him and present him with a ceremonial cap as he entered the Parliament complex.
Twitter Post
Former Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan receives rousing welcome at Parliament
#WATCH | Delhi: Former Union Education Minister and BJP MP Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at the Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026
BJP-NDA MPs sloganeer "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" as they receive him here. pic.twitter.com/7DHXIzMkvI
Protest details
Opposition protests against 'police brutality'
Meanwhile, Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against the alleged use of excessive force on students during the protests.
They raised slogans of "Shiksha Chori" (theft of education) and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what they termed as "police brutality" against peaceful protesters.
The chaos unfolded as Parliament was set to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.
Resignation impact
Pradhan's resignation over NEET protests
Pradhan had announced his resignation on July 25, saying it was to protect students' futures from "anti-national forces" exploiting the NEET agitation.
His exit was a rare case of a senior minister resigning under street protests and political pressure.
It came just before the third round of talks between protesters and the Centre.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders had made it clear that Pradhan's removal was "non-negotiable."