'Dharmendra Pradhan Zindababd': Former minister gets rousing welcome at Parliament

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, protested against the alleged use of excessive force on students during the protests.

They raised slogans of "Shiksha Chori" (theft of education) and demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what they termed as "police brutality" against peaceful protesters.

The chaos unfolded as Parliament was set to discuss the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.