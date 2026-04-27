'Hope for justice shattered': Kejriwal won't appear before Justice Swarana 

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, stating that he will not appear before her in person or through a lawyer in the excise policy case. In a letter addressed to Justice Sharma, Kejriwal said he had lost faith in her ability to deliver justice. "My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarana Kanta has been shattered," he wrote.

Protest path I have lost hope of getting justice: Kejriwal Kejriwal said that since he has lost faith, he has decided to follow Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha. "I have made a decision based on the voice of my conscience. I will reserve the right to appeal Justice Swarna Kanta's decision in the Supreme Court." Kejriwal's decision comes after Justice Sharma had rejected his plea for her recusal from the case on April 20.

Twitter Post Read letter here AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal writes to Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stating that he will not appear before her in person or through a lawyer.



Kejriwal writes, "My hope of getting justice from Justice Swarn Kanta is shattered. Therefore, I have decided to follow… pic.twitter.com/PIgznx0LUQ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2026

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Recusal rejection Justice Sharma rejected Kejriwal's plea for her recusal The judge dismissed allegations of bias and conflict of interest raised by Kejriwal. In a strongly worded order, she emphasized judicial independence and rejected claims that proceedings would not be impartial. "The litigant has put the institution of judiciary on trial. I choose the path to resolve the controversy. The strength of judiciary lies in its strong resolve to decide the acquisitions," she said.

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Bias allegations Justice Sharma addressed allegations against her children Justice Sharma also addressed concerns about a possible conflict of interest due to her children being part of the Central government panel counsel. She said such a conflict should be clearly demonstrated in the case at hand. "Even if the relatives of this Court are on the government panel, the litigant has to show the impact of that on the present case or the decision-making power of this Court. No such nexus has been shown," she added.