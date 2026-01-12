'I'll kick you...': Raj Thackeray's warning to UP, Bihar migrants

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has issued a stern warning to migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar against the imposition of Hindi. Speaking at a joint rally with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray , he said, "People from UP and Bihar should understand that Hindi is not your language. I do not hate the language. But if you try to impose it, I will kick you."

Election warning Thackeray warns BMC election is 'last election for Marathi man' He also said that the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are crucial for preserving Marathi identity. "They are coming from all sides...and snatching away your share. If land and language are gone, you will be finished," he said. "This is the last election for...Marathi man. If you miss this opportunity today, you will be finished." The rally was aimed at uniting voters against what they see as an imposition of Hindi and a threat to Maharashtra's culture and economy.

Political accusations Thackeray accuses BJP of undermining Maharashtra's interests Both Raj and Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of pursuing a cultural and economic agenda that undermined Maharashtra's interests. They linked controversies like the three-language formula and making Hindi compulsory in schools to a larger design against Marathi culture. Raj alleged that after coming to power in 2014, the BJP consistently favored Gautam Adani-led conglomerates, referring to projects such as the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train as part of a plan to connect Mumbai with Gujarat.