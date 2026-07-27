Pradhan's resignation came after weeks of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in India's examination system.

Despite his resignation, BJP leaders have rallied behind him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Pradhan's residence, while BJP president Nitin Nabin and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised his contributions to education.

They maintained that his resignation was not a decline in political standing but a display of "political accountability" and "sacrifice."