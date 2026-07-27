'I'm street fighter': Dharmendra Pradhan, Jairam Ramesh clash in Parliament
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmendra Pradhan exchanged brief but sharp words with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during his first appearance in Parliament after resigning as Union education minister. He was welcomed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs at the Makar Dwar entrance, who presented him with a ceremonial cap. During this reception, Ramesh expressed sympathy over Pradhan's resignation, saying, "It happens," to which Pradhan replied, "Nothing happened." He added, "I'm a street fighter. Not an AC room activist."
Resignation fallout
BJP leaders rally behind Pradhan
Pradhan's resignation came after weeks of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party over alleged irregularities in India's examination system.
Despite his resignation, BJP leaders have rallied behind him.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Pradhan's residence, while BJP president Nitin Nabin and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised his contributions to education.
They maintained that his resignation was not a decline in political standing but a display of "political accountability" and "sacrifice."
Future prospects
Speculation on Pradhan's future
Pradhan has been a key player in the BJP, handling organizational and electoral responsibilities across several states.
His recent assignments include serving as the BJP's in-charge for the Bihar Assembly elections before playing an important role in its West Bengal campaign.
There is now speculation that he could be given a key organizational position or lead the party's campaign in one of the five states headed for Assembly elections.