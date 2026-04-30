I-PAC director gets bail post-Bengal elections as ED doesn't object 

The ED arrested him on April 13 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal. The ED said its probe into I-PAC has revealed several financial irregularities. These include the receipt of accounted and unaccounted funds, unsecured loans without legitimate business backing, issuance of fake invoices, and routing of money through third parties. The agency also alleged that domestic and international hawala channels were used to move cash.

Scam probe

Investigation extends to coal scam financial transactions

"Investigation has further revealed that Indian PAC Consulting Pvt Ltd was involved in laundering proceeds of crime to the tune of multiple crores. The amount detected so far is about ₹50 Crore," the agency claimed. While granting bail, the court imposed certain conditions on Chandel. He was directed not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses. Further, he was required to cooperate with the probe and remain accessible for further questioning if needed.