'If I say I want Nayanthara...': AIADMK MP sparks row 

Backlash begins

Controversial remarks invite online backlash

"Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. He (Stalin) even said to share our dreams. If I say I want Nayanthara, will he (Stalin) fulfil my dream? If someone asks him (Stalin) to arrange their marriage with Nayanthara, will he fulfill that dream?" he asked. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson Dr. Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV, "Criticize our policies, but don't vulgarize women. By insulting Nayanthara, he has insulted all women."