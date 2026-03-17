'If I say I want Nayanthara...': AIADMK MP sparks row
What's the story
Tamil Nadu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Member of Parliament, CV Shanmugam, has landed in hot water for making a sexist comment on actor Nayanthara during a women's safety rally. The MP made the remark while taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for people to share their dreams with the government. Taking a dig at the initiative, he asked if his "dream" was to marry actor Nayanthara, would the government fulfill it?
Backlash begins
Controversial remarks invite online backlash
"Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. He (Stalin) even said to share our dreams. If I say I want Nayanthara, will he (Stalin) fulfil my dream? If someone asks him (Stalin) to arrange their marriage with Nayanthara, will he fulfill that dream?" he asked. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson Dr. Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV, "Criticize our policies, but don't vulgarize women. By insulting Nayanthara, he has insulted all women."
Disciplinary demands
Calls for disciplinary action against Shanmugam
X users also slammed the former minister for the crass remarks. User Vanitha wrote, "They keep photos of a female party leader (J Jayalalithaa), in their pockets, but all the talk is just crooked nonsense." The controversy has also led to calls for disciplinary action against Shanmugam from some quarters. Some have even demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police register a case against him.