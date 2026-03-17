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Home / News / Politics News / 'If I say I want Nayanthara...': AIADMK MP sparks row 
'If I say I want Nayanthara...': AIADMK MP sparks row 
The incident has drawn sharp criticism

'If I say I want Nayanthara...': AIADMK MP sparks row 

By Chanshimla Varah
Mar 17, 2026
05:31 pm
What's the story

Tamil Nadu All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Member of Parliament, CV Shanmugam, has landed in hot water for making a sexist comment on actor Nayanthara during a women's safety rally. The MP made the remark while taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin's call for people to share their dreams with the government. Taking a dig at the initiative, he asked if his "dream" was to marry actor Nayanthara, would the government fulfill it?

Backlash begins

Controversial remarks invite online backlash

"Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. He (Stalin) even said to share our dreams. If I say I want Nayanthara, will he (Stalin) fulfil my dream? If someone asks him (Stalin) to arrange their marriage with Nayanthara, will he fulfill that dream?" he asked. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including the ruling DMK. Party spokesperson Dr. Syed Hafeezullah told NDTV, "Criticize our policies, but don't vulgarize women. By insulting Nayanthara, he has insulted all women."

Disciplinary demands

Calls for disciplinary action against Shanmugam

X users also slammed the former minister for the crass remarks. User Vanitha wrote, "They keep photos of a female party leader (J Jayalalithaa), in their pockets, but all the talk is just crooked nonsense." The controversy has also led to calls for disciplinary action against Shanmugam from some quarters. Some have even demanded that the Tamil Nadu Police register a case against him.

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