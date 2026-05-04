In Assam's Jorhat, Gaurav Gogoi trails by 13,000-plus votes 

Political significance

A significant battleground in Assam politics

The Jorhat constituency is a significant battleground in Assam politics. It has been held by Goswami since 2016. He was the Speaker of the Assam Assembly from 2017 to 2021. The contest also marks a major test for Gogoi, who is making his state assembly election debut after being a three-term MP and state unit chief. As of 12:00am, the BJP is leading in 98 seats out of 126 in Assam, while the Congress is only leading in 26 seats.