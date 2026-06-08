INDIA bloc meets today amid rising tensions within alliance
What's the story
The opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is set to hold a meeting on Monday at the Constitution Club/Delhi's Continental Club in New Delhi. The meeting comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes his third term and amid rising tensions within anti-BJP parties after the recent assembly polls. Notably, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has pulled out of the alliance over Congress's decision to ally with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Party dynamics
TMC to be represented by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will represent the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the meeting. The party is facing a crisis with defections to the BJP in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh confirmed that 23 parties would attend the meeting, but some have opted out for various reasons. He said these parties have expressed strong opposition to the Modi government's policies, hinting at DMK's possible return to the alliance later.
Unity plea
Rahul Gandhi had earlier called for unity against BJP
After the BJP's win in Bengal, Rahul Gandhi had called for unity against the "threat to democracy" posed by the BJP. The meeting will also discuss issues like EC's SIR of electoral rolls in Bengal, which both Rahul and TMC blame for poll outcomes. However, intra-bloc differences could lead to acrimonious exchanges during discussions, reports suggested.
Criticism voiced
CPM has also criticized Congress for its Kerala campaign
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has also criticized Congress for its Kerala campaign against former Left CM Pinarayi Vijayan. CPM General Secretary MA Baby wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to "clear the air." The meeting may also discuss two Constitution Amendment Bills that were previously stalled during the budget session.