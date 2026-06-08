INDIA bloc meets today amid rising tensions within alliance

Party dynamics

TMC to be represented by Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee will represent the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at the meeting. The party is facing a crisis with defections to the BJP in West Bengal. Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh confirmed that 23 parties would attend the meeting, but some have opted out for various reasons. He said these parties have expressed strong opposition to the Modi government's policies, hinting at DMK's possible return to the alliance later.