INDIA bloc meeting ends with consensus on 5 issues

Resignation demand

Bloc calls for all-party meeting

The alliance also called for an all-party meeting "to discuss the precarious current economic situation, unemployment, price rise and farmers' issue and other people-centric issues," he said. Kharge announced that all parties agreed to meet every two months to discuss progress on these issues. The next meeting will be held in Hyderabad in August. The Parliament coordination will continue during the monsoon session with daily morning meetings in the Office of the Leader of the opposition, he added.