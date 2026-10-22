INDIA bloc plans next anti-CEC protest in early November
What's the story
The INDIA bloc is gearing up for another round of protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The fresh wave of demonstrations is likely to start in early November, after the scheduled rally at Ramlila Ground on November 1. Opposition leaders are mulling over several strategies for this new phase, including a possible mock Parliament to impeach Kumar.
Leaders
Protests will continue until CEC Kumar resigns
"With the political success of our marches in the heart of Delhi, some leaders want a repetition of that massive mobilization. Another idea is to hold a mock Parliament that will enact the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. Other steps have also been suggested," CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby told HT.
A senior Congress leader also reminded that both Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal announced that the protests will continue until CEC Kumar resigns.
Protest momentum
Previous protests saw thousands gather
The INDIA bloc's previous protests in central Delhi were among the biggest demonstrations against Kumar.
These protests saw thousands of party workers, students, and civil society activists come together.
The opposition has also met President Droupadi Murmu to demand Kumar's resignation and repeal a 2023 law granting lifelong immunity to CECs and ECs.
They sought the immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.3 crore voters "illegally deleted from electoral rolls."
Legal action
Rahul Gandhi led march to file petition in SC
On October 12, Rahul Gandhi led a major march to file a petition in the Supreme Court.
The petition alleged "unilateral and arbitrary exercise of the collective powers" by Kumar during the SIR of electoral rolls.
They also raised "the consequent concerns regarding the integrity of the electoral process" and "the infringement of the constitutional right of eligible citizens to be registered as voters and to exercise their right to vote."
Rally preparations
Opposition to form coordination committee to oversee protest plans
The INDIA bloc's next rally will focus on mass disenfranchisement and Kumar, people familiar with the matter told HT.
It will involve student bodies and civil society organizations, following Gandhi's statement that "all protests are one."
A senior opposition leader said decisions on future actions would be made collectively, with no single party having unilateral control.
To streamline their efforts, the INDIA bloc will also form a coordination committee comprising members from different constituent parties to oversee all protest plans.