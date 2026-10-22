INDIA bloc plans next anti-CEC protest in early November

"With the political success of our marches in the heart of Delhi, some leaders want a repetition of that massive mobilization. Another idea is to hold a mock Parliament that will enact the impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar. Other steps have also been suggested," CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby told HT.

A senior Congress leader also reminded that both Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal announced that the protests will continue until CEC Kumar resigns.