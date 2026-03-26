'India can't be dalal nation': Jaishankar at all-party meet
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that India cannot act as a "dalal (broker) nation" while addressing concerns raised by opposition leaders over Pakistan's alleged mediation role between Washington and Tehran. "Hum unki tarah dalali nahi kar sakte (We cannot act as brokers like them)," he reportedly said, referring to Islamabad's attempts to mediate the situation, an all-party meeting on Wednesday night.
Historical context
Jaishankar recalls Pakistan's past mediation role
Per TOI, Jaishankar said there is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts, recalling its past mediator role between China and the US in 1971 and between the US and Iran in 1981. "He wasn't mocking or criticizing what Pakistan is doing now regarding the conflict," sources told TOI. He said India's multi-alignment strategy helps it maintain good relations with Iran, adding there is no clarity on who would negotiate on behalf of Iran in the ongoing talks with the US.
Opposition queries
Opposition leaders question PM Modi's Israel visit
The all-party meeting, chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, saw opposition leaders like Congress's Mukul Wasnik and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi raise concerns over India's response to the West Asia crisis. They questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel before the conflict and India's silence on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.
Energy assurance
Government assures opposition on petrol and diesel stocks
The government also assured opposition leaders that India has enough petrol and diesel stocks. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri said he had moved to tie up new sources of supply. "We have already done advance order. Diversification of sources of oil and gas has been undertaken and now we are procuring from 41 countries," PTI quoted the government as telling the leaders.