'India can't be dalal nation': Jaishankar at all-party meet 

Historical context

Jaishankar recalls Pakistan's past mediation role

Per TOI, Jaishankar said there is nothing new in Pakistan's mediation efforts, recalling its past mediator role between China and the US in 1971 and between the US and Iran in 1981. "He wasn't mocking or criticizing what Pakistan is doing now regarding the conflict," sources told TOI. He said India's multi-alignment strategy helps it maintain good relations with Iran, adding there is no clarity on who would negotiate on behalf of Iran in the ongoing talks with the US.