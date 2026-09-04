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Home / News / Politics News / 'I cracked skull...not even jailed': Influencer's boast triggers political storm
'I cracked skull...not even jailed': Influencer's boast triggers political storm
Bhardwaj allegedly assaulted the father of a student activist

'I cracked skull...not even jailed': Influencer's boast triggers political storm

By Snehil Singh
Sep 04, 2026
10:15 am
What's the story

Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has sparked controversy after a video surfaced in which he claimed to have escaped jail time due to political connections. Bhardwaj allegedly assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad. Bhardwaj said in the video, "I cracked the skull of Nishu's father... But I was not even jailed." He added that he had the support of Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, Union minister Chirag Paswan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Controversial statements

Bhardwaj boasted about political connections

The incident took place during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, Delhi Police refuted Bhardwaj's claims about Kumar's injuries. They stated that Kumar sustained a head injury from a kada worn by one of the assailants during a scuffle at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026.

Legal proceedings

Opposition rallies behind Azad

The police confirmed that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station based on Kumar's statement.

They said Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar were interrogated as part of the investigation.

The Delhi Police also dismissed allegations of undue influence in the case, saying it was dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have rallied behind Azad over this incident. Rahul Gandhi asked why Bhardwaj wasn't jailed and if he enjoyed political protection.

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Political fallout

Opposition leaders demand action against Bhardwaj

Gandhi also asked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah why they were protecting Bhardwaj.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed PM Modi for allegedly protecting "thugs."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over the allegations and called for his resignation.

The CJP has demanded action against Bhardwaj, questioning why Delhi Police hadn't acted on what it described as an "open admission."

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Justice demand

CJP demands justice for Kumar and Azad

The CJP said its members would reach Parliament Street police station to seek justice for Kumar and Azad.

In response to this announcement, Azad said she would go with her father.

She had expressed concerns about her family's safety after Bhardwaj's video went viral but vowed to continue fighting against injustice and casteism.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "Every true patriot should join... It's us vs communal, bigoted hate-mongers."

Twitter Post

CJP spokesperson's call to reach police station

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