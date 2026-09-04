'I cracked skull...not even jailed': Influencer's boast triggers political storm
What's the story
Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has sparked controversy after a video surfaced in which he claimed to have escaped jail time due to political connections. Bhardwaj allegedly assaulted Sanjay Kumar, father of student activist Nishu Azad. Bhardwaj said in the video, "I cracked the skull of Nishu's father... But I was not even jailed." He added that he had the support of Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, Union minister Chirag Paswan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Controversial statements
Bhardwaj boasted about political connections
The incident took place during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.
However, Delhi Police refuted Bhardwaj's claims about Kumar's injuries. They stated that Kumar sustained a head injury from a kada worn by one of the assailants during a scuffle at Jantar Mantar on June 23, 2026.
Legal proceedings
Opposition rallies behind Azad
The police confirmed that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station based on Kumar's statement.
They said Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar were interrogated as part of the investigation.
The Delhi Police also dismissed allegations of undue influence in the case, saying it was dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.
Meanwhile, opposition parties have rallied behind Azad over this incident. Rahul Gandhi asked why Bhardwaj wasn't jailed and if he enjoyed political protection.
Political fallout
Opposition leaders demand action against Bhardwaj
Gandhi also asked PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah why they were protecting Bhardwaj.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed PM Modi for allegedly protecting "thugs."
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over the allegations and called for his resignation.
The CJP has demanded action against Bhardwaj, questioning why Delhi Police hadn't acted on what it described as an "open admission."
Justice demand
CJP demands justice for Kumar and Azad
The CJP said its members would reach Parliament Street police station to seek justice for Kumar and Azad.
In response to this announcement, Azad said she would go with her father.
She had expressed concerns about her family's safety after Bhardwaj's video went viral but vowed to continue fighting against injustice and casteism.
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said, "Every true patriot should join... It's us vs communal, bigoted hate-mongers."
Twitter Post
CJP spokesperson's call to reach police station
🚨#Announcement— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 3, 2026
From Day 1, we have not let any student or protester fight this battle alone.
Nishu’s father Sanjay ji’s case is harrowing. Gang members like Swatantra Bhardwaj are openly flaunting that they attempted murder on Sanjay ji who was simply peacefully protesting…