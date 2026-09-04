'I cracked skull...not even jailed': Influencer's boast triggers political storm

The police confirmed that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station based on Kumar's statement.

They said Bhardwaj and Suraj Kumar were interrogated as part of the investigation.

The Delhi Police also dismissed allegations of undue influence in the case, saying it was dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have rallied behind Azad over this incident. Rahul Gandhi asked why Bhardwaj wasn't jailed and if he enjoyed political protection.