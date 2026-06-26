IPS officer under fire after 'praising' RSS at right-wing event
What's the story
Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vishwas Nangre Patil has landed in controversy after a video of him addressing a Hindu Sammelan hosted by right-wing outfit, Sakal Hindu Samaj, surfaced. The right-wing outfit has several FIRs registered against it across Maharashtra for allegedly making hate speeches. In the 45-second clip, widely shared on social media, Patil is seen praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its founder, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, whom he called a "farsighted nationalist."
Political backlash
Patil's transfer to Nagpur questioned by Congress
The Opposition Congress has slammed the Maharashtra government and Patil, sharing the video on social media platform X. They questioned his neutrality as a civil servant. "Forgot the oath of the Constitution and the khaki uniform, they've shown up at the Sangh's doorstep singing praises," said Maharashtra Congress. The party also criticized his transfer to Nagpur, where RSS is headquartered, saying," now they have the opportunity to directly go to the feet of those they serve and offer their devotion."
Permission
'What kind of dutiful IPS officer is this'
The party also asked if Patil had obtained prior permission. Citing the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, it stated that an IPS officer must acquire prior government approval before participating in such a program. It said if Patil had not obtained approval, the government should take action. "On one side, taking the oath of....Constitution, shouldering the responsibility of the people's security, and on the other side, openly praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh... What kind of dutiful IPS officer is this?"
Career overview
Who is Patil?
Patil, a 1997-batch IPS officer, was recently appointed Nagpur Police Commissioner. He is a well-known figure on social media and has written a book about his life. He previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 in Mumbai and was also involved in counter-terror operations during the 26/11 terror attacks. Patil also held positions as Joint Commissioner of Law and Order and was recently posted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.