IPS officer under fire after 'praising' RSS at right-wing event 

Political backlash

Patil's transfer to Nagpur questioned by Congress

The Opposition Congress has slammed the Maharashtra government and Patil, sharing the video on social media platform X. They questioned his neutrality as a civil servant. "Forgot the oath of the Constitution and the khaki uniform, they've shown up at the Sangh's doorstep singing praises," said Maharashtra Congress. The party also criticized his transfer to Nagpur, where RSS is headquartered, saying," now they have the opportunity to directly go to the feet of those they serve and offer their devotion."