YSRCP intensifies protest against Andhra Pradesh government over DSC controversy
What's the story
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has intensified its attack on the Andhra Pradesh government over alleged irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment examination. The party is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the recruitment process. Former Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and YSRCP Students' Wing Working President Ravichandra have alleged that nearly 3.5 lakh DSC aspirants were affected by compromised transparency, confidentiality, and integrity of the examination.
Examination integrity
Hundreds of documents submitted to Governor: Suresh
Suresh has questioned why the same agency and officials were entrusted with both question paper preparation and examination management, alleging this undermined credibility.
He also expressed concerns over outsourced personnel handling confidential uploads and alleged those linked to the examination secured top ranks.
According to Suresh, hundreds of documents, digital evidence, and videos have already been submitted to the Governor in this regard.
Recruitment manipulation
YSRCP demands transparency in merit, roster lists publication
The YSRCP has also alleged manipulation of Sports Quota recruitment through successive Government Orders.
The party has questioned the government's failure to publish merit and roster lists, demanding transparency in certificate verification and final selections.
Former Chief Minister and party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy drew a parallel with the NEET controversy, calling for uniform political accountability across governments.
Accountability question
Representation detailing alleged irregularities submitted to PM Modi
Reddy asked if Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Lokesh would take moral responsibility for the DSC examination irregularities and resign.
He also questioned whether Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would protect his son instead of upholding accountability standards.
Reddy also said that a representation detailing these alleged irregularities had been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking intervention and a comprehensive investigation.
Protest announcement
YSRCP announces statewide protest rallies on July 28
The YSRCP has announced statewide protest rallies on July 28, demanding a CBI probe into the alleged DSC scam and Lokesh's resignation.
They are also demanding the release of pending fee reimbursement dues and payment of unemployment allowance.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu has strongly defended the Mega DSC-2025 teacher recruitment process.
He dismissed allegations of irregularities by the YSRCP, asserting that the exercise was conducted transparently and in line with Government of India guidelines.