MOS PMO meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi protesting outside Modi's residence 

The protest was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

They demanded the resignations of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged police action against student protesters on Monday.

Sources told News18 that Singh, while meeting the Congress leaders, emphasized that while the government was open to discussing these issues in Parliament, it was important to maintain order and decorum in the House.