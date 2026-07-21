MOS PMO meets Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi protesting outside Modi's residence
What's the story
Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh spoke to Rahul Gandhi at the ongoing Congress protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The protest was against alleged police brutality on students and NEET-UG paper leak issues. They are also demanding the resignation of PM Modi. "We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday," Gandhi said on X before the protest.
Protest details
Congress leaders demand Modi, Shah, Pradhan's resignation
The protest was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
They demanded the resignations of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged police action against student protesters on Monday.
Sources told News18 that Singh, while meeting the Congress leaders, emphasized that while the government was open to discussing these issues in Parliament, it was important to maintain order and decorum in the House.
Detentions and security measures
Area around PM's residence is sensitive: Singh
Singh also said that some police personnel and students were injured during Monday's confrontation, stressing that such incidents should not happen again.
He also noted that the area around the PM's residence is sensitive and prolonged protests could pose security risks.
The Delhi Police have already detained several Congress leaders and workers during the protest. Paramilitary personnel were also deployed in the area for security reasons.
Parliamentary demands
Join our dharna: Gandhi makes appeal
Ahead of the protest, Congress released a video showing Gandhi distributing zip ties to party leaders. This was presumably to make individual detentions by police more difficult.
He has also appealed to supporters to join the protest.
"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences....Not this time. I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice - join us," he said.