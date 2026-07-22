JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh meet Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital
What's the story
Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. Per ANI, they visited the hospital to inquire about his health. The meeting came hours after Wangchuk was shifted from Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta following a Delhi High Court order. The court had directed the immediate transfer of Wangchuk to a hospital of his choice after an appeal by his wife, Gitanjali Angmo.
Legal directive
Court says Wangchuk has right to treatment at chosen hospital
The Delhi High Court, comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, ruled that Wangchuk has the right to treatment at a hospital of his choice under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution.
The court ordered Medanta Hospital to form a team of specialist doctors for continuous monitoring and treatment of Wangchuk as per accepted medical protocols.
Health update
Wangchuk shifted to Medanta after court order
Wangchuk was discharged from Safdarjung Hospital at around 6:40pm and reached Medanta Hospital by 7:30pm under tight security.
He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is being treated by internal medicine specialist Dr. Sushila Kataria, PTI reported.
Safdarjung Hospital said that all medical records were handed over to ensure continuity of care, stating "his vital parameters were stable" at discharge but "pancytopenia persists."
Protest aftermath
Meeting between ministers and Wangchuk amid political tensions
The meeting between the Union ministers and Wangchuk comes amid rising political tensions over the NEET paper leak controversy and the police crackdown on protesting students.
On Tuesday, the Congress party marched to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, resulting in the detention of Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.
Visuals showed Rahul being carried away by security personnel while Priyanka held onto a police bus door during her detention. The leaders were released after 9:00pm.