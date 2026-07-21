Meeting with CJP delegation went 'fine', says JP Nadda
What's the story
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has said that his meeting with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) delegation over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy went "fine." The meeting was held at Nadda's residence on Monday with CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das. This came as thousands of protesters tried to march toward Parliament demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over an alleged paper leak.
Protest demands
Protests to continue until Pradhan steps down: Das
Das took to social media to say the delegation put forth three demands during the meeting.
These included Pradhan's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital.
He added that protests would continue until Pradhan steps down.
Ranka also confirmed these demands were conveyed to Nadda in a separate social media post.
Twitter Post
Saurav Das's social media post
🚨#ImportantAnnouncement: @AshutoshRanka and I have been at J.P. Nadda’s residence since 12 noon. The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan.— Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 20, 2026
The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no… pic.twitter.com/vzLluczbkV
Protester appeal
Over 118 police personnel injured during clashes
Nadda said it was the first time protest organizers proposed talks with the government.
He said discussions started around 11:50am in a cordial atmosphere and a written memorandum was submitted later.
The minister urged protesters to end their sit-in and help restore normalcy.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police said over 118 police personnel were injured during Monday's clashes, including senior officers and women personnel.
Around 60 protesters also sustained injuries in the scuffle.