Meeting with CJP delegation went 'fine', says JP Nadda

Das took to social media to say the delegation put forth three demands during the meeting.

These included Pradhan's resignation, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide, and the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from hospital.

He added that protests would continue until Pradhan steps down.

Ranka also confirmed these demands were conveyed to Nadda in a separate social media post.