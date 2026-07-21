CJP protest: Health minister meets injured demonstrators
What's the story
Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday. He met with protesters injured during Monday's violent demonstrations over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. The protest was led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and had reportedly turned violent, resulting in clashes with Delhi Police and injuries to both protesters and police personnel.
Twitter Post
JP Nadda holds meeting with RML hospital doctors
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda holds a meeting with doctors at RML hospital. People injured in Police action during CJP protest march yesterday are admitted here. pic.twitter.com/5fE3B5tl3j— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Delegation meeting
Nadda meets CJP delegation
Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda met a CJP delegation at his residence. The delegation included national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das.
After the meeting, Nadda said, "It was fine, it is always fine," while entering the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.
The CJP had raised three key demands with Nadda: resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide and immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.
Protest demands
No commitment made on demands
Ranka took to the social media platform X to say that the delegation demanded Pradhan's immediate resignation or removal.
Nadda assured them he would discuss the matter "at the appropriate level," though no commitment was made.
The CJP claimed Nadda sought time for internal consultations on their demands, including Wangchuk's release and compensation for affected families.
Protest aftermath
Police used lathis, tear gas to stop protesters
The "Sansad Chalo" protest saw students, parents, senior citizens marching toward Parliament.
Police used lathis and tear gas to stop protesters from reaching their destination.
More than 118 police personnel were injured in the clashes, while around 60 protesters also sustained injuries.
The police have alleged that protesters attacked security personnel with stones and vandalized public property.
Force allegations
CJP accuses police of using pellet guns against protesters
On the other hand, the CJP alleged that police used pellet guns against demonstrators, an allegation the police have not commented on.
The issue reached Parliament with Opposition members raising concerns over the protest.
The protests were sparked by allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG 2026 exam, leading to widespread public outcry and demands for accountability from government officials.