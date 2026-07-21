CJP protest: Health minister meets injured demonstrators

Earlier on Tuesday, Nadda met a CJP delegation at his residence. The delegation included national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and chief spokesperson Saurav Das.

After the meeting, Nadda said, "It was fine, it is always fine," while entering the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting.

The CJP had raised three key demands with Nadda: resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide and immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk.