Monsoon Session: Kalyan Banerjee suspended over remarks against women MPs
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon Session. The suspension came after he allegedly used "unsavory" and unparliamentary language against women members of the House. Presiding officer Krishna Prasad Tenneti announced the decision, saying Banerjee's remarks had "hurt the dignity of the House," following which a resolution to suspend him was adopted.
Motion details
Motion passed by voice vote
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the suspension motion, which was passed by a voice vote.
After the motion was passed, presiding officer Tenneti asked Banerjee to exit the House.
The Lok Sabha was later adjourned for the day as opposition members continued their protest over the NEET paper leak and other issues.
The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day.
Altercation aftermath
Heated argument between Banerjee, NCPI members
The suspension came after Banerjee had a heated argument with Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) members Mitali Bagh, Shatabdi Roy, and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in the Lok Sabha chamber.
The reason for the confrontation is still unclear.
Several opposition MPs intervened to calm things down. After the argument, Banerjee left while Bagh and Dastidar met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, presumably to discuss the matter.
Defection details
NCPI members were former TMC MPs
The NCPI members are among around 20 former TMC MPs who defected after the party's defeat in West Bengal Assembly elections.
They now sit separately from TMC benches in Lok Sabha and support the ruling NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on August 13.