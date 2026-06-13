'Like my son': Kalyan Banerjee on Abhishek after 'arrogant' jibe
What's the story
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee has softened his stance against the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee. The senior leader had earlier called Abhishek "arrogant" and criticized his leadership style. However, a recent report by ANI quoted him as saying that Abhishek is "like my son," adding that it's a father's duty to forgive all faults made by a son.
Twitter Post
'Like my son': Kalyan Banerjee reverses stand on Abhishek Banerjee
#WATCH | Kolkata | Over his comments on Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "He is like my son. It is the work of the father to forgive all faults made by a son. Democracy is under threat in the country. West Bengal never faced a situation where the opposition was… pic.twitter.com/YJ2aS5KGfl— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026
Criticism
Earlier, Kalyan had called Abhishek 'arrogant'
Kalyan had publicly expressed his displeasure with Abhishek's behavior toward senior leaders and accused him of arrogance. He had even said that TMC chief Mamata Banerjee would have to choose between her nephew and long-time party workers. The rift widened when he announced that he would no longer represent Abhishek in legal matters over a dispute regarding legal representation in a case involving a legislators' signature-mismatch controversy.
Crisis
TMC's internal crisis deepens with rebel MPs seeking separate recognition
Kalyan's recent remarks come as the TMC faces one of its worst internal crises. At least 19 Lok Sabha MPs from a rebel faction are seeking separate recognition in Parliament. This comes after a string of resignations from senior leaders, including Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, and Prakash Chik Baraik. The rebel faction claims to have support from at least 19 Lok Sabha MPs and several MLAs, raising questions about the party's future cohesion.
Merger
TMC rules out merger with Congress
Amid reports of possible political realignments, Kalyan also dismissed speculation that TMC could merge with the Congress. "We are not merging with the Congress," he said. His remarks come as the party leadership attempts to contain the rebellion and prevent further defections from its parliamentary ranks. The dissident camp has denied speculation of a merger with the Congress, although reports of meetings with BJP leaders have fueled speculation about a possible future alignment with NDA.