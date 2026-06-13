'Like my son': Kalyan Banerjee on Abhishek after 'arrogant' jibe

Merger

TMC rules out merger with Congress

Amid reports of possible political realignments, Kalyan also dismissed speculation that TMC could merge with the Congress. "We are not merging with the Congress," he said. His remarks come as the party leadership attempts to contain the rebellion and prevent further defections from its parliamentary ranks. The dissident camp has denied speculation of a merger with the Congress, although reports of meetings with BJP leaders have fueled speculation about a possible future alignment with NDA.