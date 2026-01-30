Karnataka BJP booked over 'Scam Lords' post on CM, DyCM

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has filed a case with the cybercrime police against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its official social media handle. The complaint was filed with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru. The KPCC alleged that the BJP's post, which included images of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar , and other ministers under the caption "Scam Lords," was aimed at tarnishing their reputations.

Complaint specifics KPCC's complaint details and ongoing investigation The KPCC argued that the post was misleading, malicious, and intended to defame the leaders without any basis. Police officials confirmed that they have accepted the complaint and registered a case, investigating these allegations to ascertain if any legal violations have occurred. In the post on X, the BJP Karnataka wrote, "This is the real story of the scam empire of the INC-Karnataka government that has been looting Karnataka day and night!! #CongressFailsKarnataka #ScamSarkara."

Advertisement

Scam allegations Karnataka BJP president demands investigation into excise scam Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded a thorough investigation into an alleged excise scam worth over ₹6,000 crore. He also demanded the resignation of the state excise minister Ramappa Timmapur. Vijayendra insisted that either a sitting High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should conduct the probe.

Advertisement