Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah submits resignation

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday submitted his resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka to Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is out of town and will return on Thursday night. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by his deputy DK Shivakumar , whom he has confirmed will succeed him. "I have submitted my resignation....The Governor is not here; he is returning tonight. So, I submitted the resignation to his office," Siddaramaiah said at a press conference.

Farewell Siddaramaiah made emotional farewell address to cabinet colleagues Ahead of his resignation, Siddaramaiah made an emotional farewell address to his cabinet colleagues, thanking them for their support. He asked his ministers not to take his past outbursts personally, saying they were always in the interest of the party and government. "In the course of the last 20 years, I have shouted at you all, become angry and yelled at you. Don't take it to heart...I did it in the interest of the party and the government," he said.

Twitter Post 'Fully confident governor will accept resignation' Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "I have submitted my resignation today after the high command told me earlier to resign. I am fully confident that the Governor will accept it when he comes because it has to be done according to the Constitution...We are in the absolute… pic.twitter.com/zY2OT4B69d — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2026

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Leadership High command asked him to step down Siddaramaiah said the Congress high command asked him two days ago to step down from the office. "High command directed me two days ago to step down, accordingly I submitted my resignation today," Siddaramaiah told reporters. He also expressed his immense gratitude to party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who have provided this opportunity.

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