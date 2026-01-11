The stampede led to 41 deaths and over 100 injuries

Karur stampede: TVK's Vijay to appear before CBI on Monday

By Snehil Singh 11:52 am Jan 11, 202611:52 am

What's the story

Actor Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on January 12, 2026. He has been summoned in connection with the investigation into a tragic stampede that took place during a political rally organized by his party in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on September 27, 2025, when a massive crowd surge led to at least 41 deaths and over 100 injuries.