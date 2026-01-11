Karur stampede: TVK's Vijay to appear before CBI on Monday
What's the story
Actor Vijay, the chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in New Delhi on January 12, 2026. He has been summoned in connection with the investigation into a tragic stampede that took place during a political rally organized by his party in Karur district, Tamil Nadu. The incident occurred on September 27, 2025, when a massive crowd surge led to at least 41 deaths and over 100 injuries.
Incident analysis
Stampede details: Delayed convoy, extreme heat, and weak crowd control
The stampede occurred on the Karur-Erode highway at Velusamypuram after Vijay's convoy reached seven hours late. Police said this delay caused thousands of supporters to rush forward for a glimpse of the actor. The situation was exacerbated by extreme heat and dehydration, with weak crowd control measures further complicating matters. Many people climbed trees and nearby shops in an attempt to escape the crush, leading to tin roofs collapsing under pressure.
Investigation underway
CBI probe and judicial commission following Karur stampede
The Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the incident in October 2025. The Tamil Nadu Police also charged TVK leaders for ignoring safety warnings. A one-member judicial commission was set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. In the tragedy's aftermath, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. Vijay himself announced a relief amount of ₹20 lakh for each victim's family.