Kejriwal announces 'national town hall' against E20 on August 1 

The AAP has also launched an online petition asking for E20 fuel to be made optional, which has garnered over two lakh signatures.

He plans to deliver this petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the town hall meeting.

"The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said, referring to the NEET protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party.