Kejriwal announces 'national town hall' against E20 on August 1
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will host a "National Town Hall against E20" on August 1 in Delhi, party leader Arvind Kejriwal said. The event, scheduled for the Constitution Club of India, aims to rally public support against ethanol-blended petrol (E20). "We are inviting people to join in large numbers....we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited," he said.
Government appeal
Online petition against E20 fuel
The AAP has also launched an online petition asking for E20 fuel to be made optional, which has garnered over two lakh signatures.
He plans to deliver this petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the town hall meeting.
"The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation," he said, referring to the NEET protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Event details
Town hall details
He said the town hall is open to residents of Delhi-NCR in person and others online. Interested participants can text 8588833212 for the online meeting link.
Kejriwal also slammed police actions against protesting students in Bihar, calling them "not right."
"Talk of such strict steps has been made before. If there is no intent to act against the mafia, no matter what law you make, it won't matter. Even the person arrested by the CBI was eventually released," he said.
Education defense
No paper leaks in Delhi or Punjab, claims Kejriwal
Defending his party's record, Kejriwal said there have been no paper leaks in Delhi or Punjab under AAP rule.
"We have been in power in Delhi for ten years, and not a single paper has leaked. Similarly, in Punjab, there hasn't been a single leak in the last five years. In one instance, two students tried to cheat using smart pens at two centers; they were caught immediately," Kejriwal said.