'Modi government should've talked to Wangchuk': Kejriwal on activist's hospitalization
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal has slammed the central government for its handling of activist Sonam Wangchuk's protest. The activist was shifted to a hospital after his health deteriorated during an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. According to The Hindu, Kejriwal said, "Instead of forcibly lifting him (Mr. Wangchuk) up, the Modi government should have talked to Sonam Wangchuk." He called the government's actions "arrogance" and a sign of defeat.
Protest response
No 1 from the government spoke to Wangchuk: Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh also slammed the Centre, alleging no one from the government spoke to Wangchuk during his fast.
He alleged police used force against protesters at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police said Wangchuk was shifted to a hospital on medical advice and as per Delhi High Court directions due to his deteriorating health condition.
Health update
Wangchuk and AISA activists on hunger strike since June 28
Wangchuk and three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists have been on a hunger strike since June 28. They are protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and student deaths linked to it.
Doctors said Wangchuk had lost nearly 9.5kg since starting his fast. Despite this, he was determined to continue the protest till his demands were met.
Police defense
Medical advice, Delhi HC directions for Wangchuk's hospitalization: Delhi Police
Delhi Police said they shifted Wangchuk to a government hospital after his health deteriorated. They cited medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court.
However, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that police in civil clothes entered Jantar Mantar with white bedsheets to block camera views during the operation.
AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said governments with authoritarian tendencies fear mass movements and that attempts to suppress public protests ultimately prove counterproductive.
NCP criticism
Centre didn't handle situation carefully, Pawar says
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar also slammed the Centre for its handling of Wangchuk's agitation.
He said the government remained a bystander instead of addressing students' genuine demands.
"The Centre didn't handle the situation carefully, and it impacted the future of several students," he said.
Pawar noted that leaders from other political parties visited Jantar Mantar to support Wangchuk, but none from the government did.