E20 petrol rollout concerns: Kejriwal seeks meeting with PM Modi
What's the story
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a meeting to discuss concerns over the rollout of E20 petrol. In his letter, Kejriwal emphasized the need for consumers to have a choice between pure petrol and E20 at fuel stations. He also demanded lower prices for ethanol-blended petrol due to its lower mileage compared to regular fuel.
Public engagement
Online petition launched for public opinion
To gather public opinion on the matter, Kejriwal has launched an online petition. He urged citizens to share their experiences with regard to E20 petrol fuel efficiency and sign the petition in large numbers.
The responses from this initiative will be presented to PM Modi during his proposed meeting, he stated.
Consumer outreach
AAP workers, citizens urged to visit petrol pumps
Kejriwal has also asked AAP workers and concerned citizens to visit petrol pumps and service stations.
He urged them to interact with consumers about their experiences with E20 petrol and share videos on social media platforms.
This move is part of his larger effort to collect feedback on the new fuel option before he meets with PM Modi.